Ghanaian actor and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has said that immaturity on his path was the main reason his marriage with Zimbabwean socialite, Pokello Nare hit the rock after two years.

In an interview on Instagram with KOD, monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Mr Kumordzie admitted that at the time of the marriage, he was too young to understand the concept of marriage and sacrifice.

He said Miss Nare, who was 29 years by then, was older than him and might have more experience as compared to him at the age of 26.

“At the time of marriage, I was 26 – 27 and has not understood the concept of marriage because I was young but she might have more experience because she was 29 by then,” he told KOD.

He cited long distance as another reason for their break up.

“I don’t remember too well why we fell off but I think it has to do with long distance. There was this long period of time where things just went off. She has to be there [Zimbabwe] and I have to be here [Ghana ] and we just fell off,” Mr Kumordzie added

Background

The actor and Miss Nare met and fell in love on Season 8 of Big Brother Africa (The Chase) in 2013. After dating for a while with several splitting rumours, Mt Kumordzie proposed marriage to her live on the stage of the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

They had their traditional marriage ceremony in Miss Nare’s home-country, Zimbabwe with family and friends attending.

Less than two years after the two got married, with a son, Mr Kumordzie filed for divorce.

A fan asked the ex-wife the reason for the divorce and in her words she replied: “Elikem is not ready to be a husband. And unfortunately, after four years of trying to be patient with all his transgressions, I just couldn’t do it anymore.”