Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin’s decision to flaunt a luxurious new car on social media has sparked controversy.

The actress has shared a TikTok video of herself on Instagram in an intriguing pose inside a new black car.

The video had Salma’s legs on the steering wheel of the car as she threw her hands about just like a cheerful owner would do.

However, the video captured a customised number plate with the inscription, ‘Tailor’ at the back of the car which has caused many to doubt her ownership.

While many have congratulated her, others have questioned why the car, if it indeed belongs to her, would have a number plate with the inscription, ‘tailor’.

Watch the video below: