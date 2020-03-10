Actress Salma Mumin and rival, Moesha Boduong have reunited at the porsche birthday party of Serwaa Amihere.

The duo who have been on each other’s neck for some months over issues only known to them have finally buried the hatchet.

In their nasty feud, some secrets were splashed onto the streets of social media with Salma jabbed Moesha over her poor branding, and the latter hinted Salma was bitter because her liposuction did not go well like hers did.

MORE

The fight got intensified to the point where they both swore never to speak to each other, yet they gave credence to the saying ‘it is easier said than done’.

Making entrance to the birthday celebration of Serwaa Amihere, the two who used to be best friends could be seen frolicking together.

That aside, they were also sighted dancing together and confirmed by word of mouth that they have made peace.