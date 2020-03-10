Popular actress, Fella Makafui has named Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle as her prayer warriors following her beautiful wedding on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

According to Fella, Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle were seriously praying for her before and during her wedding.

Fella Makafui, Actress

In a photo sighted by Adomonline.com, Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle were seen busily praying for Medikal and Fella during their wedding which took place over the weekend.

Check it out;