After over 15 years of being in the showbiz industry, actress Nana Ama Mcbrown says she is still relevant in the showbiz industry.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Becky, the actress reveals her dynamic nature and hard work has played an important role in that aspect.

“I see myself as a factory, and for somebody to build a factory, it takes passion. I’m a very productive person so I don’t get tired. Most of the time my work is always on the go. I move from one place to the other and it needs a lot of energy” she said.

Nana Ama Mcbrown who doubles as a TV presenter also acknowledged the love and support received from fans throughout her career.

According to her, she is always being celebrated by Ghanaians, an act of love that keeps her wanting to give back to society.

‘I feel the love from my fans. I’m not lying I feel the love everywhere I go. And I think it’s better for people to feel appreciated and get inspired. It’s not about the plaques it’s about the good words I hear every day and that’s how I think we all should be celebrated”

The award-winning actress and presenter has starred in a lot of movies including the recently premiered ‘Aloe Vera’.

