Photos of rapper Medikal’s parents during his traditional wedding to Fella Makafui over the weekend have surfaced on the internet.

The fainting prank of Fella Makafui shifted some focus from the ceremony which was the talk of the town last weekend.

Celebrity photographer, chocolate_shot_it has finally released sharp images of the couple, Mr and Mrs Frimpong, who birth the Sowutuom rapper – now in-laws of actress Fella Makafui.

MORE STORIES:

The ceremony was star-studded with celebrities such as Shatta Wale, Sista Afia, Afia Schwarzenegger and Criss Waddle among others who gracefully attended to support the celebrity couple.

Find the photos below: