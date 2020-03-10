Singer Sista Afia forms part of the tall list of celebrities who attended the traditional marriage ceremony of celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal.

In an exclusive photo sighted by Adomonline.com, which was taken by photographer chocolate_shot_it, Sista Afia donned a white apparel glowing with a beam of smile.

In another video prior to her appearance at the most-talked about wedding over the weekend, Sista Afia urged fans to refrain from asking her when she would tie the knot.

