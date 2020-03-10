Worldometer, an international organization run by a team of researchers have provided real-time data on how widespread the novel COVID-19 virus is across the world’s population.

The data provided by Worldometer covered the total number of coronavirus cases currently recorded, along with total deaths, number of recovery made as well as active cases.

The coronavirus COVID-19 currently has affected 115 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance; the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan.

Below is the statistics provided by Worldometer: