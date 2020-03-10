Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Bawumia says her husband who advocates for the need to eat what we grow prefers local delicacies on any day.

To Hajia Samira who believes she is a good cook, she is always on time in making Dr Bawumia’s meals and serves it hot by the time he gets home.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Second Lady revealed her husband’s favourite food is cocoyam with garden eggs stew.

According to her, he enjoys this delicacy and does not waste time in eating to his satisfaction anytime he comes across it.

She added aside the cocoyam and garden eggs stew, Dr Bawumia also like a special delicacy in his hometown Walewale which is known as “bra” which is groundnut soup mixed with some local leaves.