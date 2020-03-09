The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks the ideas to win the 2020 general election, Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia has said.

She explained that, given the performance of the government in just three years, it would be difficult for the NDC to be voted back to power.

“The alternative is empty; let us put our records on the table and we will know who can deliver better and has the interest of the people at heart,” she dared in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

The Second Lady was confident Ghanaians won’t repeat the past mistake of voting back the NDC.

“I don’t believe Ghanaians have short memory because they remember the damage that was done to our country between 2009 and 2016 and we don’t want to go back to those days” she opined.

ALSO READ

Mrs Bawumia charged Ghanaians to challenge politicians when they brag about their achievements in government.

She could not fathom why a political party seeking to come to power has not come out with a single policy.

The Second Lady said given the unprecedented achievements of the Akufo-Addo government, even people in NDC strongholds are ready to vote for the New Patriotic Party in the December polls.

Mrs Bawumia was confident discerning Ghanaians would renew their mandate at the polls.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman