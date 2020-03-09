A pregnant survivor of the ghastly accident between a Metro Mass bus and a Sprinter minibus at Kawampe in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region has spoken to Adom News about the accident.

The woman, who only gave her name as Hawa, said the Kumasi bound Metro Mass bus immediately caught fire when it collided with the Sprinter bus.

“We were travelling from Bawku to Kumasi, when all of a sudden a 207 bus (referring to the sprinter bus) crushed into our bus. both vehicles immediately went up in flames,” she said.

READ:

Hawa, during her interview with Adom News’ Wiafe Akenten, was in tears for not being able to save her 12-year-old boy.

Six survivors including Hawa are reported to be currently receiving medical treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

Background

A Metro Mass bus, which was carrying sacks of fresh pepper and about 12 passengers heading towards Kintampo from Tamale, collided head-on with a Sprinter minibus between Kawampe and Dawadawa at about 4:00 am Monday.

Reports say the two buses caught fire after the collision and all the passengers, who got trapped in the Sprinter bus, could not make it.