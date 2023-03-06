Some victims of a fatal accident, which occurred on the Kintampo-Babatoukuma road in the Bono East on Sunday evening, have been identified.

About 22 people were killed in the ghastly accident with one more death recorded at the hospital, bringing the toll to 23 and scores injured.

Some families have begun trooping to the Kintampo Morgue and the hospital to identify their relatives.

So far, 14 deceased persons have been identified by their relatives with several of the surviving victims referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Some families are also still trying to locate their relatives either at the hospital or the morgue while about seven of the survivors are still on admission at Kintampo.

About 11 with various degrees of injuries are on referral to the Tamale Teaching Hospital and three others who are in critical condition including a student and child yet to be identified waiting for signals from Tamale Teaching Hospital.