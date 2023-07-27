An articulated truck driver has been reported dead in an accident between Kintampo and Babatokuma on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.

An occupant, Afia Oforiwaa, who was also trapped for several hours, is in critical condition and on admission at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

It involved a vehicle with registration number GS 7510-18 which was transporting steel pipes.

The Kintampo MTTD commander, ASP Ernest Donyina Nyarko, told Adom News the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

The Fire Service personnel who responded to the accident hired a taxi since their fire tender had been out of commission for several months.

