Two persons have been reported dead with another in critical condition in a gory accident in an accident at Babato-Kuma on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.

The accident is said to have occurred on Tuesday evening.

The three were traveling from Kumasi to Tamale in a Toyota Land Cruiser, GR 5031 U.

The vehicle burst its tyre and veered off the road to hit a tree by the roadside which trapped them for quite a while before GNFS could attempt to rescue them.

The victims have been identified as Staff of Obuasi Gold mines, who were travelling from Obuasi to Tamale.

The third victim, a female sustained severe injuries and is currently responding to treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital where the dead bodies have also been deposited.