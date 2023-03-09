The Moo Traditional Council has blamed the rampant accidents on the Kintampo Highway on the neglect of certain rituals.

Between 2016 and 2023, more than 100 people have died in accidents that occur mostly in the first quarters of the year on the Kintampo Highway.

The accidents, which mostly claim several lives, have been blamed on both spiritual and human factors.

But speaking in an interview with Adom News on the back of an accident that claimed 23 lives and left scores injured on Monday, Moo Asasewura (Custodian of Lands), Nana Kwabena Kokpro, said there has been a failure on the part of traditional authorities.

He said their failure to perform certain rituals on the Moo lands and across the country is responsible for the calamities that befall the nation around Kintampo areas.

However, he said their failure is as a result of protracted chieftaincy litigation which has denied them a paramount chief for over 25 years.

The Asasewura asserts that now that they have the paramount chief the rituals will be done immediately to avert further accidents on the Kintampo highway.

The President of the Moo Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Danquah II, charged the Asasewura to perform the rituals with immediate effect.

He also appealed for a facelift for the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.

