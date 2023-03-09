The Ghanaian Showmax Original drama series The Billionaire’s Wife is now streaming on Showmax with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

The first episode, titled “Elopement”, introduces us to the world of our protagonist, 19-year-old Adepa (Andriana Akua Amegbor), who is just getting ready to marry the man of her dreams, the 55-year-old billionaire Bill Gyimah (Kingsley Yamoah).

But it’s not easy being a billionaire’s wife. It’s even harder when the man in question already has a family that is hell-bent on destroying you.

Adepa has had to fight her way from the streets of Ashaiman to become Bill’s new bride. On the other hand, Bill is a man so wealthy and so complicated that he’s almost too hard to please, but it’s a price Adepa is willing to pay to get the fairytale life she’s always wanted.

She doesn’t question him when they’re the only two people at their lavish wedding, or when he plans on shipping her to live abroad a day after their wedding. But one thing that Adepa wasn’t ready for is the dark secrets and scheming of the family she’s married into.

Then there are those from her past life who want to cash in on her newfound fortune, like Cool D (played by comedian Foster Romanus), Adepa’s ex-boyfriend, a proper area boy who’s well known in the streets, and who sees Adepa’s new marriage as his ticket to a good life.

Over the course of the 10 episodes, The Billionaire’s Wife will follow Adepa as she finds herself locked in an endless battle for survival, where backstabbers, schemers and faceless enemies will stop at nothing to prove she is a fraud and a gold digger.

Produced by Collins Amlalo and directed by Danny Adotey, The Billionaire’s Wife also stars Roselyn Ngissah (Fix Us), Ken Fiati (The Storm), Pascaline Edwards (The Case Study), Selassie Ibrahim (Baby Palaver), Helen Lois (Terminus), Lankai Quarcoopome (The Lankai Show), Ophelia Walker (Dirty Laundry), Godwin Kwesi Blay Ekra Jnr (Case Study), and newcomer Florence Nana Ama Agyei.

The Billionaire’s Wife is the third Showmax Original in Ghana, building on the success of the Shirley Frimpong-Manso drama ENO and the docu-reality series My Perfect Funeral, about Ghana’s unique funeral practices. Both titles were among the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Ghana in 2022.

MORE: