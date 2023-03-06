About 22 people have been reported dead in an accident between Kintampo and Babatokuma in the Bono East region.

The gory accident occurred at about 11 pm on Sunday.

Witnesses narrated the accident involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound Grandbird bus with registration number AS 4635 – 22 with about 52 passengers on board and a truck with registration number GW 1127 – P transporting tiles.

The truck reportedly veered off its lane into the lane of the bus in an attempt to avoid crashing into another car which was parked on the road.

Unfortunately, the bus crashed into the truck killing 21 on the spot while the other person died at the hospital.

The deceased include a child, 17 males and four females whose bodies have been deposited at the Kinatmpo hospital where some injured persons are also undergoing treatment.

