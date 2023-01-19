A driver of an OA bus is battling for his life after sustaining gunshot wounds during a robbery attack on the Techiman-Kintampo highway.

The intercity travel bus was heading towards Burkina Faso from Kumasi when they were stopped by robbers upon getting to Jema, the capital of Kintampo.

The incident reportedly happened at around 12am, Thursday, January 19.

The driver, Mohammed Ibrahim, managed to narrate to Adom News that they were greeted by gunshot from the robbers numbering four.

He added that he fled for his safety after he was shot multiple times in his arm, while the robbers took over the bus.

Other passengers sustained injuries from the shattered windows, as other visibly shaken passengers had their property stolen.

The police were alerted, but the robbers were gone before the officers arrived.

The driver and other injured passengers were transported to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment.

With the exception of the driver who sustained gunshot wounds, the other victims have been treated and discharged.