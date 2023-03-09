Former AshantiGold SC head coach, Thomas Duah, has called on the newly appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, to blend local players with foreign players to have a good team.

The 64-year-old, who replaced Otto Addo as the new head coach of the national team, will be coming to lead the side to glory after decades of failure.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss is expected to name his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader qualifiers against Angola later this month.

In building a solid team, the former AshantiGold SC gaffer has pleaded with Hughton and the technical team not to overlook local players.

According to him, the locally based players will create competition in the team and will also have a good team with their inclusion.

“In building a solid Black Stars team, Chris Hughton must not overlook the local players,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“I believe these local players will create competition in the team and with their inclusion, we will have a solid team.

“It has happened before and Chris Hughton must not overlook the players,” he added.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the return leg in four days’ time.

Chris Hughton is expected to name his Black Stars squad in the coming days.