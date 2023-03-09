May 30th will be 22 years since John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem, professionally known as Bob Santo, passed on to glory, yet his wife, Auntie B still has memories of him.

Of the many things she remembers of his life, she revealed for the first time an interaction she had with Santo in her dreams.

According to her, this was just days after he died following his battle with jaundice.

In an interview with Fire Lady, Auntie B revealed Santo told her to eat from their backyard farm and not attempt to cross borders to eat elsewhere.

She added that she was rocked with confusion and sought translation of the parabolic message from an elder.

The interpretation of the dream, she said, Santo demands of her to continue his legacy, especially their acting.

It is for this reason she has been breaking her back to entertain Ghanaians with series of sitcoms even at a time when the industry is ailing.

The inseparable couple was a delight to watch when they casted in Concert Party and Efiewura, among other stage plays.

Aside that dream, she revealed she has since not visited her anymore and the memories she has of her late husband are ones from his previous movies.

Auntie B disclosed that she is filled with joy anytime his old movies are featured in skits and memes, as it is an indication his legacy lives on.

