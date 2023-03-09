Veteran actress, Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, popularly known as Auntie B, has professed sincere adoration for footballer Asamoah Gyan.

In an interview with sports presenter Fire Lady, Auntie B mentioned Asamoah Gyan as the only man currently who makes her heart skip a beat whenever his name is mentioned.

“I love him very much, deep down in my heart. I just like him. I have felt this way for long,” she said.

Despite the age gap, Auntie B said she does not mind having an amorous relationship with the striker should he have mutual feelings.

What makes her adore Asamoah Gyan is his physical buildout and his dance skills when exhibiting his football prowess on the pitch as well as his “masculine goodies”.

Auntie B who has been a widow for 21 years since her husband, comic actor Santo, died said she is ready to give love a second chance, adding she desires the striker as a replacement.

However, Asamoah Gyan does not seem interested in her proposal, based on his reaction to the viral video containing her love messages.

He shared a snippet of the video and attached running emojis.

He, however, expressed appreciation to her for seeing him worthy as a love interest and for mentioning him as the best Black Stars player.

Watch video below:

