Former Ashgold goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, believes the new Black Stars technical team will perform.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] weeks ago named Chris Hughton as the head trainer for the national team following Otto Addo’s resignation.

Addo, who also serves as the talent coach for Borussia Dortmund, left his role following the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton, who is a former Brighton and Newcastle manager, will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

The new technical team will play their first game against Angola later this month in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

And according to Dauda, who is a former Black Stars goalkeeper, the new technical team will excel.

“Chris Hughton and his assistants were with the Black Stars for the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria and led the team to the Mundial in Qatar,” the former Ashgold and Legon Cities goalkeeper told Asempa FM.

“For me, maintaining them was the best decision. I think they will maintain most of the players that played at the World Cup.

“The new technical team are wise and for me, they will perform,” he added.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the return leg in four days time.