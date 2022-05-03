Veteran Kumawood actress, Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, popularly known as Auntie B is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a death hoax.

She described as unfortunate rumours of her sudden demise. Auntie B in an interview on Oman Channel said news is fake.

“I am not dead; I am alive and strong by the grace of God. I will die but not now,” she stated.

She assured his fans and followers that she is not only alive but healthy.

ALSO READ:

Modern actors have no respect for veteran actors – Auntie B



Auntie also said she is still a member of Reverend Obofour’s Anointed Palace Chapel church.

“I have not left APC, I just said that I was sick that is why people were not seeing me in church and even my father (Rev Obofour) is aware” she explained.

Watch full interview below



