Kejetia traders demand insurance for destruction of wares

Goods worth millions of cedis have been destroyed at the Kejetia market after a pipe burst.

One of the pipes at the ceiling of the market burst on Sunday destroying merchandise and interrupting business activities.

As the traders re-count their losses; they call on the government to compensate them as they have suffered similar challenge in the same market.

Merchants who deal in electrical appliances are the most affected.

Madam Emelia, one of the traders has started arranging her wares after the incident. She claims to have lost over ¢200,000.

The traders want the Kejetia redevelopment project consultant to keep an eye on the second phase to avoid such incidents.

Leadership of the market claims there is an insurance component on the fees they pay.

Chairman of the Kejetia Traders Association, Nana Akwasi Prempeh says they will therefore prevail on the government to honour the insurance packages.