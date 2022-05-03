Ghanaian and Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo, has insisted he looks to be like former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and try to better the latter’s record for Ghana.

Gyan has his name inked in the history of Ghana football after becoming the country’s all-time top scorer during his period with the Black Stars.

Semenyo, who is yet to feature for the national team, revealed in an interview with Happy FM that he hopes to be like Africa’s all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup and go beyond his legacy in the colours of the Black Stars.

“I would say Asamoah Gyan,” Semenyo said when quizzed about who from the Black Stars team influenced him.

“As a young boy watching Ghana, he was obviously the person everyone looked up to. He was the striker that scored the goals and as a young player for me, I also want to score goals as well so every time I watched him he scored goals and I was like, ‘I want to be like him.

“So I am aspiring to be like him and hopefully I can be better than him – that will come with time.”

The 22-year-old also revealed that despite being approached by England to play for them, he feels it is only right to represent a country he belongs.

“England has come here and there but Ghana is where I belong,” he added.

“Those narratives [of black magic in the Black Stars] do not matter to me. I just want to play for Ghana and represent my home country.”

Semenyo is expected to be involved when the Black Stars begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

