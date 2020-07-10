Auntie B, popularly known in the ‘Efiewura’ television series, has debunked claims that late comedian, Bob Santo, died while smuggling cocaine.

This comes 20 years later after Santo‘s demise at the West End Clinic in Kumasi at age 67.

The actress, born Harriet Naa Akleh Okantey, speaking in an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, said it will be unfair for people to make such comments about the late actor.

“Santo struggled for years building his brand and people used seconds in destroying all he stood for and it has become difficult to correct the impression that he died transporting cocaine though that is not the truth,” she lamented.

The actress, who dated the late comedian for more than a decade, stressed he died after succumbing to a sickness which she did not disclose.

However, she urged all commentaries regarding the cause of his death must be put on hold to enable him to rest in peace after 20 years.

