Popular actress, Auntie B of ‘Efiewura’ fame, says the general overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour, is her god.

According to her, Rev. Obofour has been of great help to her and saved her life and therefore it was appropriate that she describes him as her god.

“Someone introduced me to him several years ago at a time that I was very sick and broken but that encounter helped me regain my life and strength and that is why I describe him as my god.

Rev. Obofour

“Sincerely, I was so pleased with how he even treated me at the counseling session. He welcomed me wholeheartedly without even knowing much about me,” she told Zion Felix.

She rubbished claims that she is glued to Obofour and his church because of a car she received from the man of God not long ago.

Watch video below: