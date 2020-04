Retired Ghanaian footballer, Stephen Appiah, unlike some of his team mates who lose shape after retirement from football, is refusing to grow old.

He has taken it upon himself to train hard at home even during lockdown.

The ex Stars captain has posted a video on his Instagram page training hard to keep himself fit and in shape.

Check out the videos of his training below: