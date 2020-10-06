Social media users are drooling over the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Francis Antwi, popularly known as Rev Obofour‘s triplets.

This follows the trio’s christening on September 26, 2020, in a plush ceremony in Accra.

Fans can’t keep calm over their new social media activity which featured their mother, Ciara Antwi as they unveiled their unflinching love for dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The babies Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah were spotted in matching bhim outfits as their mother who is still basking with the childbirth euphoria jams to the viral Putuu song.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, she penned a heartfelt message to express appreciation to the donors.

“There are no words that can express my thanks for you. If words could be hugs, your siblings would send you pages💕. Your bothers and sister says thank you big brother for this beautiful bhim outfits. We love you dearly. Bhimnation to the world 🌍 🔥🔥 Follow @obofours_lovely_kidz_tv for the entire Journey with my lovely kids 🤴👸🤴,” her caption read.

The likes of Christiana Awuni, Kaywabeatz and many followers who seems elated by their activity have showered them with praises.

Rev Obofour and his wife, Ciara welcomed triplets in May this year.

Watch the video below: