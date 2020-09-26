A trendy video online has captured moments guests tried fighting each other as Reverend Obofour sprays cash in the air.

These were invitees of his triplets, Jessie, Jeremiah and Jeremie’s christening on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The lavish event, held in his plush mansion, saw scores of friends and well wishers clad in white in attendance.

Rev Obofour, who never disappoints when it comes to showing off his wealth, was seen happily displaying his dance moves as he throws lots of money in the air at the event.

The guests, both men and women, proving they are not mere spectators, rushed for the money even before they landed on the floor.

Leaving nothing to chance, people, who were taking visuals in the spur of the moment, joined in the struggle.

Watch the video below: