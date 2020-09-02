Ciara Antwi, the wife of Reverend Obofour of Anointed Palace Chapel fame, has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest photo.

The photo was to mark Mrs Antwi, widely known as Bofowaa’s 33rd birthday.

To prove her husband is undoubtedly one of the Ghanaian pastors with expensive luxury cars, she posed beside one of the cars.

The photo captured Bofowaa dazzling in a white-glittering gown which gave way to her curvaceous body.

Posting the photo on her Instagram page, he expressed appreciation to God for the milestone and all successes that have come their way.

She also eulogised her husband and kids with a heartfelt message.

Loyal fans, who can’t keep calm, have since taken to her comment section to shower her with praises.

Watch the photo below: