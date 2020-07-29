Reverend Obofour’s wife has proven she has always been a woman of curves by shutting critics up with a throwback photo.

Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowa, posted the 19-year-old photo on Instagram to go back into times as she presses on for the future.

“Life can only be understood backward but it must be lived forward,” were the motivational words she captioned the photo which has caused a stir.

The throwback photo depicted a young woman, dressed in jeans and blouse with a head scarf to portray her innocence.

Despite being decently dressed, her curvaceous stature was still evident, proving she is naturally endowed.

Meanwhile, barely two months after delivering triplets, the mother-of-five has bounced back to her former physique as she steps out in style.