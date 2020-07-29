Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has started campaigning ahead of the 2020 December 7 polls.

The Vice President hopeful begun the campaign in her home region, the Central region.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, taking a tour in some parts of her home region, was hopeful she would able to win the hearts of persons living in the Central region to rally behind her and aid the NDC win power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

See below photos of Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s tour to the Central region: