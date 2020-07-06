Contrary to reports that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the now confirmed presidential running mate to John Mahama, was imposed on him, it has emerged that is not true.

According to deep throat sources in the camp of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the former Education Minister and Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast was the personal preference of Mr Mahama.

Sources in the camp further revealed that, Mr Mahama, revealing his choice to the National Executive Committee – the party’s highest decision making body – clarified objections raised by members on the ‘reserved nature’ of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, stating that same claims were made when he was appointed running mate to the late President John Evans Mills and is convinced she will deliver.

ALSO:

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday, July 3, 2020, nominated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC in the run up to the 2020 December polls.