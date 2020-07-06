Former President John Mahama has settled on former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate for the 2020 elections.

The Council of Elders and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have approved the choice of the candidate.

She prevailed after stiff competition from former Finance Minister and Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who was deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.

This is the first time any of the two major political parties is going into an election with a woman on the presidential ticket.

If the NDC emerges victorious in the polls, she will be the first female Vice President of Ghana.