Staff of the Kumasi Metro Mass Transit have rescinded their decision to continue with a sit-down strike which begun last Friday, July 3, 2020.

The aggrieved workers embarked on the strike due to several complaints made over the non-payment of salaries for the past six (6) months.

The workers, mainly drivers and mechanics, called for the head of the Managing Director, Albert Aduboahene for crippling the government agency.

But after long hours of negotiations behind closed doors between the staff members and officials of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as labour officers, a consensus has been reached with the strike called off with immediate effect.

Workers of the Kumasi Metro Mass Transit upon the consensus reached, have resumed work.