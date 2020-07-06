Diminutive actor Don Little, known in real life as Steven Atanga, is homesick and wants to come back to Ghana.

He has joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities stuck in other parts of the world who desperately want to return to Ghana.

In a video, Don Little said he is tired of living in the United States and wants to return home.

The Kumawood actor begged President Nana Akufo-Addo to come to his rescue and bring him back to Ghana.

“I don’t like the way things are going here. President Akufo-Addo please come to my recue. I am tired, I want to come back home,” Don Little said.

Watch video below: