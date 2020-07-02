Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George, has lauded the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, for his choice of running mate into the 2020 elections.

Although he didn’t disclose the name of the person, he said the choice was apt for winning the 2020 elections.

Herh! John Dramani Mahama! Grandson of Ndewura Jakpa. You are simply amazing. What a man! What a choice! the politician posted.

READ ALSO

Some Ghanaians have since reacted to Sam George’s post.

Find the posts and reactions below:

Read some of them below: