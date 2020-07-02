General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has shared some fond memories he had with the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called Sir John at his [Asiedu-Nketia] home.

Mr Asiedu-Nketia, speaking on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, said his ‘rival’ and friend came to live with him for three continuous days to help him mourn his dead mother.

According to General Mosquito, he and Sir John did everything together during the three days he spent with him.

They ate together, slept together and always moved around the town, much to the dislike of some NPP members in the town.

They did not understand why Sir John had to come and live with me; they were very displeased with him but the kind of relationship I have with Sir John goes beyond politics, we are very good friends, he said.

Speaking on the sudden demise of his dear friend, Mr Nketia said he initially thought news of his death was a social media prank as he himself has been a victim of it a couple of times, until the news was confirmed by a close relative of his to him as well as subsequent media reportage.

Listen to General Mosquito in the interview below: