A video of late former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie with TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’, has popped up.

In the video, the late Sir John explained the meaning behind his name ‘Sir John’.

To him, that powerful name was like his weapon as far as politics in the country was concerned.

The video has since been shared by so many people in reaction to his death.

The former boss of the Forestry Commission died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Check out the video below: