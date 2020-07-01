Late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John is trending number 1 on Twitter.
News of his sudden demise on Wednesday July 1, 2020 spread like wild fire with many on social media paid glowing tribute to him.
The former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) dead after testing positive for Covid-19.
He succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Below are some tweets about Sir John