Late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John is trending number 1 on Twitter.

News of his sudden demise on Wednesday July 1, 2020 spread like wild fire with many on social media paid glowing tribute to him.

The former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) dead after testing positive for Covid-19.

He succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Below are some tweets about Sir John

Sir John called me last week, we spoke about our old interview that had resurfaced on the net. We laughed about it and I promised to visit as soon as I could. Now, this…. what a year 😢 — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) July 1, 2020

Sir John is gone 🥺

What’s happening in 2020 sigh 😔

May his soul Rest In Peace

Covid-19 is real guys let’s protect ourselves🤲🏾🙏 — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) July 1, 2020

Oh Sir John this is unbelievable



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ByacBgz9GS — Wo wofa Kojo💥 (@kojo_mufasah) July 1, 2020

Sir John spoil our agenda aww.. Rest in peace sir🙏🏿 — Mr. Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) July 1, 2020