Few minutes after the sad news of the passing of Kwadwo Afriyie Owusu was announced, some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took to social media to mourn him.

Among them is Eugene Arhin, the Communication Director for the President, shared a tribute.

“RIP Sir John…Till we meet again,” he wrote on Facebook.

Parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Mpraeso, David Opoku Ansah was shocked at Sir John’s sudden demise.

He wrote:

A Deputy National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Abu Ramadan said “we lost a pillar”.