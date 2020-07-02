New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has described the death of the Ghana Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afiriyie, as tough to swallow.

Sir John, as he is popularly known, passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He died after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Taking to social media to join scores of Ghanaians in mourning Sir John, Mr Otchere-Darko disclosed he called to wish him speedy recovery few hours before the incident.

“Only this afternoon I called to wish him a speedy recovery. This is truly shattering! Tough to swallow… Sleep easy, Sir John,” he mourned.