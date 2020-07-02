Late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie had his last public interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group.

Sir John who was on the political talk show Ekosii Sen, was commenting on the chances of John Mahama in the impending 2020 polls.

He asserted in the said interview that Mr Mahama was no threat to the NPP, especially when he had been humiliated in the 2016 elections.

The comeback of John Mahama is not a threat to us [NPP], John Mahama is dizzy and is yet to regain consciousness, he said.

Sir John who until his death was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday where he was on admission receiving treatment for testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources say he had been put on a ventilator but could not still make it in view of the fact that he had some underlying health conditions.

Watch video of his last interview below: