Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says Ghana’s exclusion from the European Union (EU)’s travel list as it opens its external borders is not surprising.

The EU closed it borders as part of efforts to curb the importation of COVID-19 cases but prior to the opening today, July 1, 2020, it excluded Ghana from the list of some 15 countries that will be allowed into Europe.

“Countries including Ghana have imposed travel restrictions on one another by looking at the risk profile of some of these countries.

“For many of the European countries, Ghana, from our March 15th travel restrictions also sought to limit travel from those places into our jurisdiction so this, in itself, is not really a surprise,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Citi FM, Mr Nkrumah described the EU’s move as a step in the right direction to help manage Ghana’s cases.

“The effect generally is that it limits the kind of activity between persons within these jurisdictions until such a time that both or at least one side is comfortable that the COVID-19 numbers have been brought down significantly.

“We now have an active case count of about 4,000 in that range and our desire is to bring down that active case count so that helps to make a strong case as the world also considers easing some of these border closures,” the Minister noted.