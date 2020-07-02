Chairman of the National Council of Elders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu Agyemang, has eulogized late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Sir John.

Mr Agyemang, speaking on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday, asserted that only a few members of the party could do what Sir John did for the party while alive.

Sir John was a different kind of a General Secretary, he was the people’s General Secretary because he was in touch with the grassroots of the party, they were really close to him, he stated.

Sir John was very kind, the Lord keep his soul, my condolences to his family, he added.

Sir John died on Wednesday evening at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short ailment.