The Ghana Football Association has reached a consensus to enroll players in the Women’s Premier League on the YEA Programme.

The Executive Council took the decision during a marathon meeting at the GFA headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Five hundred individuals have been earmarked as beneficiaries – made up of the 30 registered players each from the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs (totalling 480) and 20 other persons in the league.

Each person will be paid five hundred Ghana cedis (GH¢500.00) as a monthly allowance for the next six (6) months beginning from July 2020.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and Youth Employment Agency (YEA), on Friday, June 27, 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kick-start the programme.

The implementation of this policy is the vision of YEA Board Chairman Sammi Awuku who has been at the forefront in all deliberations in involving all the parties and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Some Good news for our Female footballers 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/V8EyCDJmnY — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2020

Speaking to the GFA Communications team about the development, representative of women’s football on the Executive Council, Madam Habiba Atta Forson, expressed joy and thanked government for coming to their aid.

“It is such a piece of exciting news for women’s football. The initiative from YEA has been given to the women by the Executive Council. So this time around, we are going to give some kind of employment packages to our women,” she stated.

Madam Habiba Atta noted that “this intervention will benefit our women a lot. You know, in women’s football we don’t have paying spectators and so there is no money. This is going to help the players and the clubs a lot.”

“I want to say a big thank you to government, the Executive Council and the President of the GFA, Kurt E.S OKraku for helping us to get this kind of support,” she also added.

Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is a government wing set up by law to provide jobs and create employment opportunities for the youth of Ghana.

The GFA will in the coming days, furnish the YEA Secretariat with player details, account information and other relevant documents for the commencement of the policy.