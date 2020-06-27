Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following his running mate announcement.

Speaking at the acclamation of President Nana Akufo-Addo at Alisa Hotel in Accra, Dr Bawumia said the best running mate will not make any difference if the president is indecisive and incompetent.

Accepting his nomination, the vice president said: “I am ready and prepared to serve. I am reporting to duty. The best running mate will make no difference if the president is indecisive and incompetent.”

READ ALSO:

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will continue to deliver better than the incompetent alternative which is the NDC led by John Mahama.

“I’m indebted to so many men and women who have suffered and continue to suffer for the benefit of the NPP and Ghana without recognition,” he noted.

Dr Bawumia said he believes the opportunity to serve Ghana is an opportunity to serve all of Ghana devoid of discrimination.

Listen to the audio above: