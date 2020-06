There is heavy security as the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is set to be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the upcoming presidential election in December.

The event, taking place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, was preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Below are some shots from the scene:

