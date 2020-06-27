Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has released some videos of Bishop Bernard Nyarko as he gears up for his funeral.

Today, Saturday, June 26, 2020, happens to be the day set by Bishop Nayrko’s family for his burial and funeral.

Bishop Nyarko, who passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, will be buried in his father’s hometown of Obosomase near Aburi.

Ahead of the funeral, Lil Win, who is known to have been close to Bishop Nayrko, is remembering his late colleague.

The comic actor, who featured in many movies alongside Bishop Nyarko, has decided to share some of his favourite videos with his colleagues.

The videos are short clips of funny movie scenes in which Lil Win played roles alongside Bishop Nyarko.

Sharing the videos, Lil Win noted it was not the right time for Bishop Nayrko to have departed.

Lil Win also indicated how he was going to miss Bishop Nayrko.

“It’s never the right time t o say goodbye, Kwame. I will miss you, my Advisor. And here is why. #WezzyEmpire,” Lil Win captioned his videos.